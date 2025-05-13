New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a cadre of the militant Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) faction in a murder and abduction case relating to the ethnic clashes that took place in Manipur in 2023, the agency said on Tuesday.

Waikhom Rohit Singh of Thoubal Pakhangkhong Leirak, Thoubal district, was picked up by an NIA team for his involvement in the conspiracy and execution of the crime. He is currently in judicial custody after completing his remand with the NIA.

In November 2023, a CRPF team deployed on naka duty in Kangchup Chingkhong area of Imphal West district had detained a Bolero vehicle. The vehicle was found carrying five persons belonging to one of the two main communities involved in the ethnic clashes in the north-eastern state. A large mob of angry people belonging to the rival community had then gathered around and forcibly took away four of the individuals, while one had managed to escape. The bodies of three of the four persons were recovered later.

The NIA, which took over the case in February 2024 on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is continuing with the investigation. (ANI)

