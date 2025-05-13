Islamabad, May 13: Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to stand by the ceasefire arrangement even as it criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his address to the nation. In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

Pakistan categorically rejects the "provocative" assertions made by the Indian Prime Minister in his address yesterday, the Foreign Office said in a statement Tuesday. It said that at a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, his comments have the potential to escalate the situation. "Pakistan remains committed to the recent ceasefire understanding and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability," it claimed. India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. The Foreign Office claimed that the portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in "despair and frustration" is yet another "blatant lie".

It alleged that Indian actions set a "dangerous precedent for aggression, dragging the entire region to the brink of disaster". "The ‘normal' remains that no one will be allowed to challenge the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, as amply demonstrated by Pakistan in resolutely defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as the security of its people,” it said. "Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India's actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same,” the FO added. Kashmir Issue Has To Be Addressed by India and Pakistan; No Change in Policy: MEA (Watch Video).

Pakistan always supported the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, it said, reiterating Islamabad's support for President Donald Trump's efforts aimed at the resolution of this dispute. President Trump on Sunday offered to work with India and Pakistan for a "solution" on the Kashmir issue.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and there is no space for any third party.

