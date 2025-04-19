Imphal, Apr 19 (PTI) The Manipur government has asked all district administrations in the state to examine the papers of the arms license holders and arms dealers, an official said on Saturday.

The Commissioner (Home) has asked deputy commissioners of all districts to take steps to verify the documents of arms license holders and arms dealers in their respective districts, the official said.

"Non-compliance with the order may lead to penalisation and cancellation of arms license," the official said, referring to the circular of the Commissioner (Home).

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have issued a separate order directing all arms license holders and arms dealers in Kangpokpi district to submit self-attested copies of their licenses along with a completed prescribed format to their nearest local police station by April 25 for verification.

Local authorities have also been urged to ensure that gun license holders in their respective villages are notified of the verification process and comply accordingly.

