Imphal, Feb 29 (PTI) The Manipur government has sought Assam Rifles' assistance to maintain peace and restore public confidence in six violence-hit districts.

An order issued by the Imphal West district magistrate on Thursday highlighted reports of significant breaches of law and order, notably instances of mob violence.

"The situation has gone beyond the control of the district administration and police," the order said, adding that the services of Assam Rifles has been requisitioned in different parts of the district from February 29 till March 5.

This follows recent events, including a torchlight rally on Wednesday night by thousands of women in Imphal West demanding the termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the central government and Kuki militant groups.

On February 27, around 200 armed men vandalised and fired upon the residence of additional ASP M Amit Singh in Wangkhei, Imphal East district, leading to Singh's abduction and subsequent rescue by security forces.

In response to the escalating situation, other districts such as Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal have also requisitioned the deployment of Assam Rifles to maintain peace and security, officials said.

