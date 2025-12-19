New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Ukhrul, Manipur late at night on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 2:58 pm IST, at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres.

The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.19° N and a longitude of 94.22° E, with its epicentre in Ukhrul, Manipur.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/12/2025 02:58:00 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.22 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2001771492393259092

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday, according to a statement from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 18/12/2025 06:04:36 IST, Lat: 26.07 N, Long: 97.00 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Myanmar."

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet on late Wednesday, according to a statement from the Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Tibet (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90km.In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 17/12/2025 21:34:38 IST, Lat: 30.39 N, Long: 98.50 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tibet."

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Leh, Ladakh, late at night on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 11:25 pm IST, at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres.

The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 32.74° N and a longitude of 78.98° E, with its epicentre in Leh, Ladakh.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 17/12/2025 23:25:23 IST, Lat: 32.74 N, Long: 78.98 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in its post. (ANI)

