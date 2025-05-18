Imphal, May 18 (PTI) The police on Sunday said they have arrested a 24-year-old man in Manipur's Kakching district on the charge of trying to smuggle peacock feather shafts, estimated to be valued at Rs 37 lakh, to Myanmar.

The shaft of a peacock feather is the central, supporting structure from which the barbs extend. The shafts are in demand for religious and cultural practices.

The accused, who failed to produce valid documents for transporting the items, was arrested in Pallel area, police said.

Police seized from him four plastic sacks containing 72,000 peacock feather shafts weighing approximately 142 kg, and a vehicle.

Investigation is underway to find out from where the peacock feather shafts were procured, as the bird is hardly found in Manipur.

The arrested man is a resident of Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, police said.

