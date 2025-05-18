New Delhi, May 18: Prices of precious metals have eased as trade tensions between the United States and China show signs of improvement and geopolitical stress between India and Pakistan subsides. The softened global outlook has prompted investors to move towards riskier equities, pulling gold prices down from their recent highs.

Experts suggest this decline might continue in the short term, but maintain that gold remains a reliable long-term investment. Deepak Aggarwal, a Delhi-based chartered accountant and financial advisor, believes the current price correction is a "good buying opportunity" for investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

Sridharan S, founder of WealthLadder Direct, advises new investors to consider gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to avoid storage and making charges typically associated with physical gold.

Despite the recent dip, gold has delivered robust returns. Over the past year, the yellow metal has surged by 30%. Since 2001, gold has provided a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% and consistently outperformed inflation by 2–4% since 1995, making it a historically strong inflation hedge.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities on May 18, 2025

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi INR 87,360 INR 95,290 Mumbai INR 87,210 INR 95,140 Kolkata INR 87,210 INR 95,140 Chennai INR 87,210 INR 95,140 Ahmedabad INR 87,260 INR 95,190 Pune INR 87,210 INR 95,140 Lucknow INR 87,310 INR 95,290 Bengaluru INR 87,210 INR 95,140 Noida INR 87,360 INR 95,290 Hyderabad INR 87,210 INR 95,140

Gold prices continue to be influenced by global demand, currency strength, interest rates, and international economic developments.

