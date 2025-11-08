Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of PREEPAK from the Andro Kharam Leikai village in the Imphal East district on Friday, officials said today.

The cadre has been identified as 22-year-old Phanjoubam Thajamanbi Devi. Three mobile phones and an Aadhaar Card were seized from her possession.

Earlier, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, People's Liberation Army (PLA), from different locations of Imphal East district on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

Laishram Kishan Singh (31) of Heirok Part-II, Thoubal district, was arrested from Khurai Lamlong Bazar; and Selheibam Joysana Meitei, alias Joymani, alias Malei (48) of Andro Uchon Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district, was arrested from Porompat under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station.

The officials have seized a .38 pistol loaded with three live rounds in the magazine, two four-wheelers, two mobile phones, along with SIM cards, two wallets and a cash amount of Rs. 60,300.

The arrestees were involved in extortion from schools, brick farms, hospitals and pharmacies located in Imphal East areas.

In a similar incident on November 5, in a major success against drug trafficking, Manipur Police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers along with approximately 2 kgs of brown sugar from Sekmai Pangaltabi area under Sekmai Police station, Imphal West district, a press release said.

Police have revealed the identity of the accused, Md. Mustakim of Lilong Lou Manga and Umar Khan of Lilong Chingkham Maning are from Thoubal district.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, as stated in a release.

The Security Forces continued to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition on Tuesday.

Security Forces recovered from Uran Chiru village and its surrounding areas the following: one .32 pistol, one 9 mm pistol, one .22 rifle, one repeater gun, three hand grenades, two detonators and three .32 live ammunition.

In another operation, Security Forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the foothill of Tentha Tuwaband under Khongjom Police station, Thoubal district, on Tuesday, a release said. (ANI)

