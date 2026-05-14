India News | Manipur Police Arrests Bootlegger in Imphal West, Seizes 250 Litres of Liquor

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Manipur Police apprehended a 30-year-old man from Lamsang Bazar in the Imphal West district for his involvement in liquor bootlegging.

The Manipur Police have seized 250 litres of DIC liquor along with a vehicle from his possession.

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According to Manipur Police, "On 13th May 2026, Police apprehended a liquor bootlegger, Mutum Inao Singh (30) of Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, from Lamsang Bazar under Lamsang-PS in the Imphal West district."

In another incident, on May 12, security forces arrested the self-styled founder chairman and four active cadres of the proscribed insurgent outfit KCP (PWG) from the Langol area under Lamphel-PS in the Imphal West district.

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According to the police, the arrested have been identified as Laishram Ranjit Singh (52) alias Tamnganba; Oinam Somenchandra Singh (42), Arambam Birkumar (52); Maibam Tomba Singh (39), and Chabungbam Lamnganba Meitei (38).

Five mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession.

On the same day, in a separate incident, the police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent group UNLF(P) from the Lilong Chajing area. The arrested individual, identified as Hidangmayum Benerjit Sharma (24), alias Manja, is a prime accused in a FIR for a bomb explosion registered at Irilbung Police Station.

Police recovered three mobile phones, Rs 32,500 in cash, an Aadhaar card, a UNLF(P) organisational ID card, and an unregistered Mahindra Scorpio-N vehicle from his possession.

Meanwhile, Laishram Gopen Singh, alias Punshiba (40), identified as an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba), was arrested on Sunday by security forces from Tentha Mathak Leikai in the Thoubal district from his locality under the Khongjom police station.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a mobile phone, a bag and camouflage clothes, including T-shirts and uniforms, from his possession.

In another operation carried out on May 10, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Langol hill range under the Lamphel Police Station in the Imphal West district.

The recovered items included one INSAS rifle along with two magazines, one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single-bore barrel, four bolt-action rifles, 10 pistols, each with a magazine, five 38 mm anti-riot rubber shells, one detonator, four empty cartridges and five live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

Similarly, in a separate recovery operation earlier on May 9, security forces recovered arms, explosives and ammunition from Ingel Hill at Tendongyang under the Sekmai police station in the Imphal West district. The recovered items included two single-barrel guns, two .32 pistols, two No. 36 HE grenades and 99 rounds of ammunition of different calibres (ANI).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)