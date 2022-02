New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers in the ongoing polling for Manipur Assembly elections.

Shah further said that the people in the state should come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptops Unveiled.

"I urge the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will keep this beautiful state free from insurgency, blockade and corruption. So come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur," tweeted Shah.

As the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections commenced on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged all the voters, especially the young and first-time voters, to exercise their franchise.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Win 30 out of 38 in 1st Phase, Says CM N Biren Singh.

Polling in as many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi, commenced for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)