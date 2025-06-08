Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): The district magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts have issued prohibitory orders on Sunday.

Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the orders, which include restrictions on gatherings. The assembly of four or more persons has been restricted in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. The orders have been issued in view of prevailing law and order situation.

Meanwhile, a total curfew has been imposed in the Bishnupur district effective from 11:00 pm on June 7, 2025, until further orders. The curfew relaxation order previously issued has been cancelled due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

However, certain essential services personnel have been exempted from the curfew, including health department staff, PHED, MSPDCL officials/staffs of education department, officials/staffs municipal council, media personnel, ATM cash filling teams, child helpline, women helpline, elderline staff, and telecom service providers.

Earlier, the Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, in five districts for five days, effective 11:45 P.M. on June 7. The five districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts districts of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission serious of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur, "Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar said in an order.

"There is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services," it added.

"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and tomaintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, by it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, as Whats stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such WHATS App, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, on various electronic equipment like tablet, computer, demonstrators, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and arson/vandalism which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging inand other types of violent activities," the order added.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including VSAT and VPN Bishnupur services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & districts of the State of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 11:45 P.M. of 07-06- 2025 except for those cases whereby State Government exempts and allows for whitelisting," it added. (ANI)

