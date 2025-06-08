Mumbai, June 8: In an unfortunate incident in the UAE, an Indian man reportedly lost his life during a scuba diving session in Dubai. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, June 7, at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. The deceased was later identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil (29). The incident is said to have taken place when Issac was enjoying his Eid al-Adha holidays with his family in Dubai.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Issac was an engineer who was based in the UAE. His relative said that Issac suffered a cardiac arrest after he experienced difficulty in breathing underwater. Although efforts were made to save him, Issac could not be revived. It is also learned that Issac was a civil engineer who originally hailed from Kerala. Indian Citizen Dies in UAE: Telangana Man Dies in UAE Due to Cardiac Arrest, Family Requests EAM S Jaishankar to Bring Back Mortal Remains to India.

The deceased man was a civil engineer in the United Arab Emirates. On the day of the incident, Issac, his wife Reshma, and his younger brother Ivin had all gone to Jumeirah Beach for a scuba diving session. Pyarilos Davis, an uncle of Issac, said that the incident occurred during a training session at a designated scuba diving area in Dubai.

It is also learned that Davis is assisting Issac's family with the legal procedures. During the scuba training session, Issac, Reshma, and Ivin were in a designated training area when the Indian expat started having difficulty breathing. After that, he moved away from the group. Issac was immediately pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be revived. Sulaymaan Al Majid Dies in Plane Crash: Indian-Origin Doctor Killed After Rented Aircraft Crashes off Coast of Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, Pakistani Woman Pilot Also Among Deceased.

While the family is reeling in shock, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. It is also learnt that the equipment used in the scuba diving session has been seized.

