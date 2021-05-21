Imphal, May 21 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,565 as 656 more people tested positive for the virus while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 661 on Friday, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Imphal West (288), Imphal East (157), Churachandpur (71), Bishnupur (39), Kakching (45), Thoubal (12), Kangpokpi (12) and also from Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Tengnoupal districts, he said.

The deaths were reported from Imphal West (11) and two each from Imphal East and Kangpokpi district, the official said.

At least 676 people recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 35,606.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now in the state is 83.65 per cent.

The state currently has 6,298 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Manipur has so far tested 6,75,645 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 3,35,396 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, he added.

