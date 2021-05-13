Imphal, May 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Manipur mounted to 37,036 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 666 new cases, an official said.

The death toll rose to 526 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease, he said.

Imphal West district registered 252 fresh cases, followed by Imphal East (171), Kakching (60), Churachandpur (50), Bishnupur (48), Thoubal (34), Ukhrul (15) and Senapati (13).

Eight fresh fatalities were reported from Imphal East, three from Imphal West, two each from Thoubal and Churachandpur and one each from Bishnupur and Kakching, the official said.

At least 358 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,238.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state stands at 84.34 per cent.

Manipur now has 5,272 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 6,46,740 sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.

Altogether, 2,82,958 people have been inoculated in the state, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)