Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], October 25 (ANI): Security forces in Kangpokpi district of Manipur have busted a hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition on Sunday.

As per the official statement of the Indian Army, the troops have recovered one 5.56 mm M16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one country-made pistol, and 60 live rounds of ammunition.

"Security forces busted a hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the Kangpokpi district. The troops recovered one 5.56 mm M16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, ane revolver (country-made), and 60 live rounds of ammunition," the Army said. (ANI)

