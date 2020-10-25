A section of Muslims celebrates the birthday of Islam's prophet Mohammed (also spelt as Mohammad and Muhammad). The celebration of Prophet Mohammed's birthday is known as Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid. The day is largely observed by Muslims who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. Although many different sections of the Muslim community believe the birthday celebration has no place in Islamic culture, the tradition to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad is widely followed in India. Eid-e-Milad 2020 Celebrations: Authorities Yet to Decide on Juloos-e-Mohammadi; Decision to be Taken Soon.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 Date:

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mahammed, is observed on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In India, Rabi ul Awwal month started from October 19. Therefore, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Mawlid will be observed on October 30. Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi GIF Images, Mawlid SMS, Rabiul Awwal 1442 Quotes, Status, Pics and Greetings to Send.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 Celebrations:

To commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday, scale celebrations including feasts and street processions are held on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi. At several shrines and mosques, commemorative meetings are held throughout Rabi ul Awwal to recall the teachings of Islam's last prophet. People also hold special prayers at homes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Eid-e-Milad celebrations are unlikely to include processions or large gatherings.

