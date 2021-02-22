New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Attacking the Centre, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday claimed that the Union government has now started clearing Beijing's Foreign Direct Investment plans despite the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.

Tewari further said that disengagement is still not over and the "red carpet" is being rolled out for the Chinese.

"Atamnirbhar Bharat on Chinese money: Disengagement is still not over and the red carpet is being rolled out for the Chinese. The deal seems to have happened elsewhere Timothy! After the 9-month freeze, Centre starts clearing China Foreign direct investment plans," Tewari tweeted and shared a newspaper report.

This comes after the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake was completed by the two nations and further disengagement is underway at other friction points.

Asserting that the disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh has been 'completed' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress for 'doubting' the bravery and valour of Indian soldiers.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) convention in Tamil Nadu, Singh had said, "After nine rounds of dialogue at military and diplomatic levels, a part has been resolved but Congress tries to malign our image, saying we ceded land. I want to assure you that no one can occupy an inch of India's land till I am alive."

"After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately, Congress is doubting the Indian army's bravery and courage. I want to ask isn't Congress party insulting to the soldiers who did the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley," he added.

India and China have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

