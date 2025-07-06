Sangrur (PB), Jul 6 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated the Punjab government, which topped the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Government of India, for heralding an "era of education revolution" in the state.

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) is conducted by the Union Ministry of Education to assess the learning achievement of students of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 in state government schools, government aided schools, private unaided and Central government schools. It provides a system level reflection on effectiveness of school education.

In a recent X post, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had said, "We've broken all records in foundational learning and ranked No 1 in Government of India's National Achievement Survey 2024".

Speaking at an event held to mark Punjab's accomplishment, Kejriwal said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction.

The former Delhi chief minister, who lauded the efforts of the Mann government for the state's outstanding performance, recalled that under the earlier administrations, government teachers used to sit on dharnas and even climb water tanks to protest as they were denied their rights.

"But now the people of Punjab have started saying that there is tremendous improvement in education sector," he said, adding, "When people meet me, they tell me that there is a revolution in education sector and solid work is being done to eliminate the drug scourge."

Kejriwal accused the previous administrations of exploiting government teachers, due to which studies were adversely affected.

"But there is paradigm shift now. The AAP government provided a conducive atmosphere, the teachers utilised it to excel in every sphere, and the students have immensely benefitted from it," he said.

Kejriwal said that eliminating drugs, imparting quality education and ensuring jobs and business to youths are the three major thrust areas of the state government.

He said the Punjab government has made significant efforts to strengthen infrastructure at government schools, recruit more teachers and provide maximum support to educational institutions.

This year, 845 students from government schools qualified for NEET and 265 such students cleared JEE Mains exam, he said, adding that the state government is establishing Schools of Eminence to ensure high-quality education for children.

The event was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Addressing the gathering, Mann vowed to continue making concerted efforts in the form of pro-people and development-oriented policies to make Punjab emerge as a frontrunner state in all spheres of life.

Urging the teachers to make the students abreast with the rich cultural heritage of the state, he said that it was imperative for their overall personality development.

Accusing the previous governments of never paying heed to imparting quality education, Mann said government schools were never their thrust areas. They were mere mid-day meal centres during the previous regimes, he said.

The chief minister said that the education sector in Punjab is now undergoing a significant transformation, which would provide excellent results for government schools.

