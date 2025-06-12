Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said they were deeply saddened over the news of an Air India plane crashing in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

CM Mann in a post on X said, "A heart-wrenching news has come from Ahmedabad. A passenger plane crashed near a residential area during its flight. The images of smoke and destruction are extremely disturbing."

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Kejriwal said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the air crash. My prayers with those affected and their families."

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said he was deeply saddened by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. "Praying for the safety of all onboard and strength to the families affected," said Bajwa in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said, "Extremely shocked & saddened by the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad with 242 passengers on board. My thoughts & prayers are with them & the crew. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured & hoping for everyone's safety."

