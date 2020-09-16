New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce'.

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic'.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

