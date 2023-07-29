By Nishant Ketu

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 29 (ANI): Expressing deep concern over the situation in Manipur, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that recent incidents in the region are “extremely painful” for us as human beings and as a society.

He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the 20th Annual Conference of CPA, India Region Zone - III in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker referred to the recent incidents in the Northeast, expressing deep anguish and pain as human beings and as a society.

His remark comes at a time when the Opposition MPs of the grand alliance — I.N.D.I.A. parties are in Manipur for a two-day visit. Also, both houses of Parliament facing logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session on the issue of violence in this northeastern state.

Birla emphasized that it is our moral duty to treat every individual with respect and dignity, ensuring that our actions do not cause harm or pain to anyone and do not hurt anyone's dignity.

Referring to the violence that unfolded in the region, Lok Sabha Speaker urged for peace, highlighting that peace is the pathway to development. He asserted that maintaining a peaceful environment is crucial for progress and prosperity in the area.

Birla further gave a reminder of the responsibility that “we all share as individuals and as a society to uphold human dignity and foster an atmosphere of peace and harmony”.

The conference provided a platform for discussions on various important issues and strategies to promote growth and well-being in the region. The Conference will conclude on July 30 with the Valedictory Address of Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan. (ANI)

