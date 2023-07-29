Mumbai, July 29: A Japanese man who spent over $20,000 (16 Lakhs in Indian Rupees) to make the costume of a dog for himself took a walk outside and made some furry friends in his outing. Toco, the man who has chosen to be identified solely by that name, spared no expense on his hyperrealistic border collie costume. His motive was to finally fulfil his lifelong dream of fully immersing himself and "becoming an animal."

With a YouTube channel boasting close to 30,000 subscribers, Toco has been actively sharing his latest adventures. Recently, he delighted his audience by showcasing playful moments in his backyard. Only recently did he ventured into the outside world to meet other people and animals for the first time. Under the title "I want to be an animal," Toco's YouTube channel showcased captivating footage of his unconventional journey. In one video, he strolled confidently along the bustling streets, embodying the spirit of a border collie. His curious nature shone through as he engaged in friendly sniffing sessions with other dogs in a nearby park. Man Becomes 'Dog' After Spending Rs 12 Lakh in Japan, Watch Video of His 'Transformation' Leaving Internet Stumped.

‘Man-Turned-Dog’ Takes Walk Outside

A Japanese man Named Toco spent whooping 20k dollars to completely turn himself to dog pic.twitter.com/zCoZ45O46T — lol.afrika (@lolafrikaa) July 29, 2023

The dog lover, however, has decided to conceal his identity to avoid any potential judgment from those he knows. "I don't want my hobbies to be known," he had earlier told the media, "especially by the people I work with. They think it's weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can't show my real face." Truly a Man's Bestfriend! Dog Helps Rag Picker Carry Huge Bags, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Toco spoke about his costume choice, elaborating on why he opted to "transform" into a collie. He revealed, "I chose a collie because it looks incredibly lifelike when I wear it. I have a soft spot for quadrupedal animals, especially the adorable ones. Among them, I believed a larger animal would make for a more realistic representation, hence my decision to go with a dog costume. The long, flowing fur of collies can cleverly deceive the human figure, which further solidified my choice, as they happen to be my favourite breed of dog."

