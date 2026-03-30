Sukma [Chhattisgarh], March 30 (ANI): A Maoist was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest hills under the Polampalli police station area of Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Kiran Chavan said the search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area.

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"Based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the forest hills under the Polampalli police station area of District Sukma, the District Sukma DRG team launched a search operation," Chavan told ANI.

As per the police, an intermittent exchange of fire took place between the DRG team and the Maoists from the early hours of Saturday. Upon searching the encounter site, the body of one male Maoist was recovered along with a weapon.

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The slain Maoist was identified as PPCM Muchaki Kailash, a resident of Poolanpada under Chintalnaar police station in Sukma district. He served as a Section Commander of Platoon No. 31 and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was wanted in connection with civilian killings, attacks, and conspiracy to carry out IED blasts in the region.

"The body of a Maoist named Muchaki Kailash, who was wanted for civilian killings, attacks, and conspiracy to commit IED blasts and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, has been recovered along with a weapon," SP Chavan said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattalingam, further appealed to Maoist cadres to surrender, warning that the window for rehabilitation was closing fast and said Maoist cadres should abandon the path of violence, and return to the mainstream of society to begin a peaceful, secure life.

"The opportunity for surrender and rehabilitation before Maoist cadres is now in its final phase, and very limited time remains for them to avail it. Maoist cadres should wisely make use of this opportunity, abandon the path of violence, and return to the mainstream of society to begin a peaceful, secure, and dignified life," Pattalingam said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Odisha's DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Sunday stated that there were around 130 to 140 Naxals present in Odisha in the early phase of 2025, but as of today, their numbers have dwindled to around 8-9. He added they have only two options: either they surrender, or they face off against the security forces.

He further announced that Odisha will be completely Naxal-free in a short while.

"Our anti-Naxal campaign gained momentum in 2025, and March 31, 2026, was set as the target date. In the early phase of 2025, we assessed that there were around 130 to 140 Naxals present in Odisha. As of today, their numbers have dwindled to around 8-9. Approximately 77 Naxals have surrendered under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy... Our operations continue, and we are fully confident that we will achieve success in the coming days. They have only two options. Either they surrender by accepting the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, or they face off against the security forces. In just a short while, Odisha will be completely Naxal-free..." said Khurania. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)