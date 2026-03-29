Dehradun, March 29: A PRD jawan died allegedly by suicide inside the lockup at Raipur Police Station in Dehradun on Sunday, with his family suspecting foul play and demanding strict action against the police personnel on duty at the time. Dehradun Police informed ANI that, in connection with the death of Sunil Raturi, related to Raipur Police Station, a postmortem was conducted by a panel of expert doctors.

According to the police, the doctors have cited hanging as the cause of death in the postmortem report. However, to ensure greater clarity regarding the cause of death and in view of the concerns raised by the deceased's family, viscera has been preserved and will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination. The entire matter will be subjected to a judicial inquiry, which will be conducted by a magistrate. Bengaluru Family Mass Suicide Attempt: 2 Dead as Man Slits Throats of Mother, Sister, and Nephew.

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun SP (Rural) Jaya Baluni said Raturi was arrested after police received a call on the emergency helpline about a person refusing to pay for petrol and creating a disturbance. "We received information on 112 that a person is refusing to pay for the petrol and creating a disturbance while claiming to be a police officer. The person was arrested and later found unresponsive inside the lockup. He was then declared dead at Coronation Hospital," Baluni told ANI.

However, speaking to ANI, Raturi's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Dobhal, alleged it is a case of custodial death and demands strict action against all those who were present in the police station at that time. "We suspect that it is a custodial death... We want strict action against all those who were present in the police station at that time...They should have at least been suspended...You changed the entire staff of the department...This means the staff is involved in this...Their names should be made public through a statement," he said. Pune Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Consuming Rat Poison; Alleges Harassment by Wife, In-Laws in Last Video.

Meanwhile, SSP Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal, has taken immediate action in the suspicious case of the alleged suicide of PRD jawan Sunil Raturi, who reportedly hanged himself using a blanket while in police custody at Raipur Police Station in Dehradun. To ensure a transparent investigation into the matter, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Raipur Police Station, along with three police personnel posted at the station, have been attached to the Police Lines with immediate effect. Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh, who was deployed from Dalanwala Police Station for duty to maintain law and order, has been suspended with immediate effect by SSP Dehradun for not conducting himself in accordance with the dignity of his position during duty.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)