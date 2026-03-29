Bengaluru, March 29: Nearly 60 people fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ during Ram Navami celebrations in Bengaluru Rural district, officials said on Sunday, March 29. All affected individuals have received treatment and are currently out of danger, according to health authorities.

The incident occurred after around 400 people partook in the consecrated offering on Saturday. Several individuals began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of Sunday, prompting immediate medical attention. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Over 80 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast in Sehore, ‘Mawa Gulab Jamun’ Suspected.

Food Poisoning in Bengaluru Rural: Sudden Illness After Consumption

Health officials said those affected reported gastrointestinal symptoms within hours of consuming the prasad. The patients were rushed to nearby medical facilities during the night.

According to District Health Officer Lakka Krishna Reddy, about 60 people developed symptoms and were treated promptly. “All are out of danger after receiving treatment,” he said. Food Poisoning in Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosa at KVK School Canteen in Ghatkopar.

Of the affected individuals, 46 were admitted to a Primary Health Centre in Devanahalli, while others were shifted to a private hospital for further care. Medical teams monitored patients for dehydration and other complications typically associated with suspected foodborne illness.

Senior health officials visited the site after receiving reports of the incident. Samples of the prasad have been collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis to determine the exact cause. Authorities are investigating whether contamination or improper handling may have led to the outbreak.

Officials said the situation is under control, with no new cases reported so far. Health teams continue to monitor the affected individuals and the surrounding area as a precaution.

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