RR vs LSG Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league phase reaches a critical juncture tonight, Tuesday, 19 May, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64. The encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur carries massive implications for the home side’s post-season ambitions. With the race for the remaining playoff spot narrowing down to a multi-team bottleneck, cricket fans are closely monitoring broadcast schedules. This guide provides comprehensive information on match timings, television channels, and online streaming options. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here.

RR vs LSG Match Timings and Venue Details

The high-stakes fixture will take place at Rajasthan’s traditional home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the opening delivery of the match set to be bowled at 19:30 IST.

Ground curators anticipate a standard high-scoring pitch under extreme heatwave conditions. Tactical decisions at the toss are expected to be heavily influenced by the evening dew factor, which typically facilitates easier batting conditions during the second innings.

RR vs LSG Free Live Streaming Online in India

For digital viewers across the Indian subcontinent, the live stream of the match will be hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the high-profile media merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries, the platform serves as the unified digital hub for IPL 2026. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Battle for One Remaining Spot.

JioHotstar is providing free high-definition streaming of the match for mobile and tablet users. The digital feed includes advanced broadcasting features, such as multiple camera angles, 4K resolution options, real-time statistics, and language-specific commentary tracks.

RR vs LSG Television Telecast Information

Traditional television viewers can catch the linear broadcast via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official pay-television rights for the tournament.

The match will be beamed across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2. To cater to a diverse domestic audience, regional language feeds will be available on dedicated channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario

The fixture represents a must-win scenario for the Rajasthan Royals. Following a recent defeat against Delhi Capitals, the side sits in the middle of the table with 12 points and requires a clear victory to keep their top-four qualification hopes alive.

Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, have already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, they remain a dangerous side capable of playing the role of spoilers as they look to finish their 2026 campaign on a competitive note.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).