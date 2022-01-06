Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting with the education department and said mapping of subject-wise teachers for schools should be taken as a top priority.

Reviewing all the initiatives in the education sector on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete the mapping of school teachers under the new hierarchy of school divisions in the state.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining subject-wise teachers in every grade, Reddy said that this mapping is a top priority and should be completed swiftly.

The Nadu-Nedu Program has led to increased student enrollment in government educational institutions, to maintain the schools at the promised standards, the Chief Minister directed officials to focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure and also to submit the 'Action Taken Report' on regular basis.

In light of the transition of schools to CBSE and English-medium, the training and enhancement of teaching faculty are vital.

The NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement) 3.0 program is ongoing in the state, NISHTHA is a capacity-building programme that was launched by the Central government to improve the quality of school education through Integrated Teacher Training (ITT).

In Andhra Pradesh, NISHTHA 3.0 is currently improving foundational literacy and numeracy for 68,000 primary school teachers and 56,000 Anganwadi workers.

Before this, the NISHTHA 1.0 training program was conducted for 12 weeks for 97,500 Primary School teachers, and NISHTHA 2.0 training program was conducted for 12 weeks for 72,300 Secondary School teachers.

This is a CBSE model of transition into English medium, which employs assessment training.

Meanwhile, discussing YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the state government is practising strict pre-dispatch stock inspections in all district's go-downs, before dispatching of eggs and nutrition kits.

Through these inspections, the poor-quality stock is flagged and stopped before dispatch. This new model is proving better and more efficient than the previous system of levying penalties at a later date and rejection of stock at Anganwadi Centers. (ANI)

