Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Changing consumer preferences are breathing new life to several nearly-extinct mango varieties like Husnara, and Ratol as growers are shifting their focus to meet rising demand beyond just popular Dussehri, that has long dominated the Indian mango market.

Known for producing the world-renowned Dussehri mango, the orchards of Malihabad are witnessing a revival of demand for once-popular varieties such as Husnara, Totapari, Ratol, and Langda.

These varieties, which had faded from mainstream cultivation over the past few decades, are now finding a place on mango lovers' plates once again.

Talking to PTI, All India Mango Growers Association president Insram Ali said in response to growing market demand, farmers are now increasing cultivation of mango varieties other than Dussehri.

"About 50-60 years ago, farmers grew multiple varieties alongside Dussehri, as there was a widespread appreciation for the different flavors. However, over time, the market was dominated by Dussehri, Chausa, and Safeda," he said.

"Now, with a renewed interest in diverse mango flavors, producers are returning to traditional varieties."

Ali added that growers are particularly focusing on red-fleshed varieties such as Surkha Matiyara, Amrapali, Malka, Tommy Atkins, Husnara, Totapari, Ratol, and Tuqmi.

"These varieties offer unique flavors and aromas, and fetch higher market prices -- typically between Rs 80-120 per kg, compared to Rs 40–60 for Dussehri, Chausa, or Safeda," he said.

While it is still too early to estimate the total production of these revived varieties, the trend is clear.

Pervez Khan, a prominent mango grower from Lucknow, confirmed the shifting trend.

"About 50 years ago, we had to cut down trees of other varieties due to lack of demand. But now, connoisseurs are showing keen interest in those flavors again," he said.

Khan, who cultivates around 25 bighas of orchard land, grows nearly 22 different mango varieties including Surkha Matiyara, Gilas, Johri Safeda, Khaas-ul-Khaas, Pakeeza, Haathi Jhool, Hamil Tahseel, Banarasi Langda, Chausa, Amin Abdul Ahad, Husnara, and Lucknowa Safeda.

In particular, the Ratol variety -- native to Ratol village in Baghpat district -- has been making a strong comeback. Known for its sweet taste and intense aroma, the small-sized Ratol mango was once popularized internationally by former state cabinet minister Merajuddin Ahmed, who showcased it across countries such as the US, China, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Oman.

Ahmed's son, Faiz Mahmood, told PTI, "The Ratol mango is so fragrant that one can smell it from a distance when it ripens on the tree. My father organized several grand exhibitions of Ratol, attracting mango lovers from around the world. Now I am continuing this tradition to bring its royal taste to a global audience."

However, the mango revival comes with challenges. Unfavorable weather conditions and rising production costs have impacted profitability this year, even as output increases.

Insram Ali said that Uttar Pradesh is expected to produce around 3 million metric tonnes of mangoes this year -- a figure higher than last year's 2 million tonnes, but still below the anticipated output based on early flowering.

Rising input costs are also eroding profits, he said.

"Due to counterfeit pesticides in the market, farmers have to spray larger quantities to combat pests. Earlier, a one-bigha orchard required Rs 10,000 worth of genuine pesticides; now the cost has risen to Rs 18,000–20,000. With average earnings of Rs 40,000 per bigha, profits have dropped from Rs 30,000 to around Rs 20,000–Rs 22,000," Ali said.

He urged the government to establish a dedicated lab in the state for pesticide verification and disease diagnosis in mango trees.

"We've submitted complaints about fake pesticides several times, but no action has been taken. A proper testing facility is urgently needed,” he added.

