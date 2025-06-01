Nashik, June 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that preparations have been made after holding a meeting with the chiefs of various akhadas to discuss preparations ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik. "A meeting was organised in relation to the Kumbh Mela of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, in which the 13 major Akharas were also present. We discussed the event in the presence of all the Mahants, saints, priests... This time the fair is going to be long, so people will get to see many important 'Amrit Snan' dates and holy festivals...," CM Fadnavis told reporters here.

He also said that the government has come up with a plan to ensure the cleanliness of Godavari River. "A plan has also been prepared to ensure that our Godavari Maa flows clean and uninterrupted... Works worth Rs 2,000 crores are in the pipeline. Overall, preparations have been made here so that a divine and grand fair is held," CM Fadnavis said. Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Maharashtra’s Nashik, to Chair Meeting for Preparation of Kumbhmela.

In March, Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources and Disaster Management, Girish Mahajan reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027. The minister had also mentioned plans to identify a new site for the holy bath. Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Plans Are On To Manage Devotees Rush at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The Nashik Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in India, takes place every 12 years. The Maharashtra government is focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, including sanitation, security, and infrastructure development. Officials are expected to finalize key decisions in the coming months. The Nashik Kumbh is held every 12 years and people come to to take a holy bath on the banks of the Godavari river.

