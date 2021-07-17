New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade (MBCP) was held on Saturday at Garud Regimental Training Centre, Air Force Station Chandinagar to mark the successful completion of training of 69 Air Force Special Forces Operatives (Garud).

According to a press release, Air Commodore K Khajuria VSM, Air Commodore Operations (Offensive), reviewed the passing out parade as the chief guest of the event.

The chief guest awarded the coveted trophies to the meritorious trainees and presented the Maroon Beret, Garud proficiency Badge, and special forces tabs to successful Garud trainees.

The best all-rounder trophy was presented to LAC Akhoka Muivah. In his address to the young Garud Commandos, the Chief Guest emphasised the need for the trainees to maintain high levels of professionalism. He also congratulated the training staff for their hard work and exhorted them to keep the pennant flying high.

During the parade, the Garuds carried out demonstrations to showcase various skills such as Combat Firing Skill, Hostage Rescue Firing Drill, Assault Explosives, Obstacle Crossing Drill, Wall Climbing/ Slithering/ Rappelling Skills, and Military Martial Arts.

Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade is a moment of pride and achievement for Garuds, marking the culmination of their training signifying transformation into 'Young Special Forces Operators'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)