Allahabad, Feb 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has observed that a marriage certificate isn't an essential condition for adopting a child.

The court said even a single parent can adopt a child under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956.

The court made the observation on February 9 while hearing a writ petition filed by Rina Kinnar, a transgender, and her partner.

It was said in the petition that Rina was born in 1983 and they got married at Mahabeer Mandir, Ardali Bazar, Varanasi, on December 16, 2000.

The petitioners wanted to adopt a child but were told to furnish a marriage certificate, which they did not have.

