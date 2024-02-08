Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bulandshar industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday.

As many as nine fire brigades from Ghaziabad and four from other districts were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

However, no casualties were reported.

"Nine fire brigades were called from Ghaziabad district and 4 were called from other districts. The fire is under control. There are no casualties," CFO Rahul Kumar said.

He further said that the raw material used to make cardboards were stored in the factory. (ANI)

