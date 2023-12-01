Fire breaks out in Jalari Peta area of Visakhapatnam (Image/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): A massive fire in the Jalari Peta area of Visakhapatnam district destroyed several wooden boxes belonging to fishermen of the area on Thursday late night.

The blaze, which originated in the area, quickly engulfed the fishermen's wood boxes.

Upon receiving information about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the scene and started the operation to control the situation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

