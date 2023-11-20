A massive fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fishing harbour today, November 20. According to news agency ANI, the blaze started with one boat and eventually spread to 40 boats. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Andhra Pradesh Fire Video: Blast-Triggered Blaze Kills Two at Pharma Company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Terrifying Footage Surfaces.

Massive Blaze at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. The fire that started with the first boat eventually spread to 40 boats. Several fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.… pic.twitter.com/1ZYgiWInOz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

