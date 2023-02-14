Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is renovating and upgrading a government girls high school in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.

The renovation and upgradation of the school at Banganga Road at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, is being taken up on the demand of the local residents, a spokesperson of the board said.

He said the project, costing Rs 98.93 lakh, includes dismantling and reconstruction of a school block (G+1).

The timeline of the work will be nine months, he added.

The spokesman said Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg also inaugurated development works worth Rs 94.46 lakh. which include renovation and upgradation of a road from Hansali to Panthal via Bhumika temple.

The road was already constructed by the board along with a drain. Its upgradation and renovation within a period of three months will help in decongesting traffic on the main road towards Darshani Deodi in Katra town, he said. The project cost included maintenance of the road for a period of five years.

The shrine board has been undertaking infrastructural creation and upgradation of works in Katra and its surrounding areas from time to time as part of its social support initiatives for overall socio-economic development of the region, the spokesman said.

