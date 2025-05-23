New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Maternity leave is integral to maternity benefits and reproductive rights are now recognised as part of international human rights law like right to health, privacy, equality and non-discrimination and dignity, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

The top court also set aside a Madras High Court judgement declining maternity leave to a Tamil Nadu government school teacher and said she was entitled to the benefit despite having two children from a previous marriage.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan did not agree with the findings of the high court that had denied her maternity benefits.

"Thus, as can be seen..., through various international conventions, the world community has recognized the broad spectrum of reproductive rights which includes maternity benefits.

"Maternity leave is integral to maternity benefits. Reproductive rights are now recognized as part of several intersecting domains of international human rights law viz. the right to health, right to privacy, right to equality and non-discrimination and the right to dignity," the verdict said.

The court emphasised the expansive scope of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, including the right to health, dignity, and reproductive choice.

"By judicial interpretation, it has been held that life under Article 21 means life in its fullest sense; all that which makes life more meaningful, worth living like a human being. Right to life includes all the finer graces of human civilization, thus rendering this fundamental right a repository of various human rights. Right to life also includes the right to health. Right to live with human dignity and the right to privacy are now acknowledged facets of Article 21," it said.

It also referred to Article 42, which mandates just and humane conditions of work and maternity relief and criticized a rigid interpretation of administrative rules that deny such benefits based on numerical limits on children.

An English teacher at a government higher secondary school in Dharmapuri District, joined service in December 2012 and had two children from her first marriage, which ended in divorce in 2017.

The children remain in the custody of her former husband.

In 2018, she remarried and became pregnant in 2021 and applied for maternity leave from August 17, 2021, to May 13, 2022, covering both pre- and post-natal periods.

Her request was rejected by Tamil Nadu authorities citing Fundamental Rule (FR) 101(a), which restricts maternity leave to women with fewer than two surviving children.

This led her to challenge the decision in the Madras High Court.

A single judge bench of the high court ruled in her favour and ordered the education department to grant maternity leave.

However, the state government appealed, and a division bench reversed this decision, prompting the teacher to approach the top court.

The top court noted that the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, does not bar maternity leave for women with more than two children.

Instead, it limits the duration of leave — 26 weeks for those with fewer than two children, and 12 weeks for those with more, it said, adding that thus, maternity leave itself is not denied based on the number of children.

"There is no ceiling on the number of children to claim maternity benefit. The only restriction pertains to the duration of leave," it said and acknowledged that the teacher's current pregnancy was her first after entering government service and from her second marriage.

While acknowledging the importance of population control policies, the verdict said that such objectives must be harmonised with the constitutional mandate to protect the rights and dignity of women.

"Population control and reproductive rights are not mutually exclusive goals. They must be reconciled in a rational, humane manner," the bench said.

The bench said it was unable to agree with the view taken by the division bench of the high court.

"We accordingly set aside the judgment and order of the division bench of the high court dated 14.09.2022 and declare that appellant shall be granted maternity leave under FR 101(a). Maternity benefits which are admissible to the appellant shall be released to her within a period of two months from today," it ordered.

