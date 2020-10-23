Mathura, Oct 23 (PTI) Seven more temporary police outposts have been set to check crime in Mathura, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of temporary police outposts has swelled to 13. Earlier, the authorities had set up six outposts in September.

SSP Gaurav Grover told reporters that while three temporary police outposts were set up in Chhata, two were established in Mahaban and one each in Goverdhan and Mant tehsil areas.

Officials said the police outpost set up at the Bathain Gate in Chhata will help tackle activities of Rajasthan-based criminals.

Temporary police outposts at Khayara in Chhata and Gantholi under the Goverdhan police station will ensure a safe passage of pilgrims to Nandgaon, Barsana and Goverdhan, the officials said.

Similarly, the outposts at Khanpur under the Mahaban police station; Baldeo; and Pabbipur under the Surir police station will pave a way for controlling the crime, they added.

The establishment of a temporary outpost at Bishambahara village in Chhata will help nail activities of criminals since it is a crime-prone area, they said.

