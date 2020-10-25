Mathura, Oct 25 (PTI) As effigies of Ravana were set on fire elsewhere on Sunday, an organisation in Mathura offered prayers to the demon king.

Members of the Lankesh Bhakta Mandal offered prayers to Ravana in a three-hour programme at a Shiva temple on the bank of the Yamuna near Laxmi Nagar here.

Also Read | R Doraikkannu Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister On ECMO and Ventilator Support at Kauvery Hospital.

Organisation president Omveer Saraswat declared on the occasion that a temple to the demon king will be constructed in Mathura.

Saraswat said the demon king was not only knowledgeable but cultured as well.

Also Read | Gopalganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

He was a follower of Lord Shiva, who never visited Sita in his Ashok Vatika all alone, Saraswat said.

He demanded that the practice of burning Ravana's effigy on Dussehra be stopped as it was "unethical" and "pollutes environment".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)