Chennai, October 25: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, 72, a Covid-19 patient is on ECMO and ventilator support, said a senior official of Kauvery Hospital on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director said Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on Oct 13 with serious breathelessness and tested Covid-19 postive.

"He has multiple comorbidities and the latest CT scan shows 90% lung involvement. He is currently on ECMO and Ventilator, receiving maximum support," Selvaraj said. Shaktikanta Das Tests Positive for COVID-19, RBI Governor to Continue Work From Isolation.

On Oct 13 morning Doraikkannu was taken to a hospital in Villupuram district after he complained of chest pain and breathing problem. Doraikkannu complained of ill-health while he was travelling to Salem to pay homage to Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother who died on Oct 13.

After his condition stabilised at the government hospital, Doraikkannu was sent to Kauvery Hospital here in an ambulance. On Sundary Palaniswami, Minister for Fisheries D.Jayakumar and Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar visited Kauvery Hospital and enquired about Doraikkannu's health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).