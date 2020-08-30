Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here.

"Today I conducted an aerial survey of five districts -- Dewas, Handia, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Raisen. The water of the Narmada River is looking like a sea. Several villages still remain submerged in water. The matter of relief is that the water level has reduced by one and a half feet now. People are being taken to relief camps," Chouhan told ANI.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Exams Update: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Instructs District Collectors to Arrange Free Transport For Aspirants Appearing From Exams.

He also convened a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Pound Parts of Nagpur, Over 14,000 Evacuated.

"I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said Chouhan.

He said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted.

"Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. So far, around 8,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," said Chouhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)