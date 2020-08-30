Raipur, August 30: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday instructed district collectors to arrange for free transport for aspirants appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations to reach examination centres. The state government will arrange buses and other transport facilities in every district, depending upon the number of NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 aspirants. NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Congress Stages Protest Against Centre's Decision to Conduct Entrance Exams As Per Schedule; Ministers of 6 States Move SC.

On NEET or JEE aspirants will be allowed to travel in these vehicles. Notably, the NEET and JEE 2020 entrance exams are taking place as per schedule in September. JEE (Main) 2020 will be held between September 1 to 6, whereas, NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. However, opposition parties and students are demanding to postpone the exams due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

Tweet by ANI:

Chhattisgarh CM instructs district collectors to arrange for free transport for aspirants appearing for NEET-JEE exams to reach examination centres. Buses etc. to be arranged in every district on basis of no. of aspirants. Permission to travel in the vehicle with admit card only. pic.twitter.com/6oDAtBf8v6 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

On August 17, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE 2020 exams. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra noted that the postponement of the exams would put the career of the students in peril. The National Testing Agency is conducting these exams. Meanwhile, CMs of several states also requested the Central government to postpone the exams.

