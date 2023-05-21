New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent, it said.

Also Read | JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Board To Declare Class 10 and 12 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius.PTI AMP

Also Read | CUET Exam 2023: Over 14 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear for Common University Entrance Test Exam for Undergraduate Admissions Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)