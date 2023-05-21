Mumbai, May 21: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Cass 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 21. While no official time has been announced, the results will be announced soon. Students who appeared for the JAC 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com to check and download their results.

Alternatively, students can also visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check their exam results. Once released, the JAC Class 10th and Class 12th Exam Results 2023 will be available on the official website of the board. This year, the JAC Class 10th exams were held from March 14 to April 3 while the Class 12th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5. HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Out at hpbose.org; Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check JAC Class 10th and 12th Result 2023:

Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

or Click on the "JAC Class 10th and 12th Result" link on the homepage

Enter using your login details and either credential

Next, click on submit

Your JAC Class 10th and 12th Result result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

Students must note that the evaluation process for both Classes 10 and 12 exams is completed. Meanwhile, the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the SSC or Class 10 exam results on Saturday, May 20. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Out: Kerala Class 10th Exam Results Declared on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Students who appeared for the Goa board SSC exams can check the results on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using their seat number, school index number and date of birth.

