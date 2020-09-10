Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday as sultry weather conditions continued to persist in the region.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius each.

