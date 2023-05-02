Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab after rains lashed parts of the two states, the MeT office here said.

Several parts of the states including Chandigarh, Ambala, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Amritsar, Pathankot, Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala witnessed rains, it said.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 29.5 degrees, Karnal 23.6 degrees, Narnaul 30.2 degrees and Rohtak 26.7 degrees.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 27.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 24.8 degrees, Patiala degrees 25.8 deg C, Pathankot 25.4 degrees, Bathinda 29.6 degrees and Mohali 24.6 degrees.

