Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Sunday, with the common capital of the two states recording a high of 33 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a day temperature of 33 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum settled at 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar and Ludhiana both recorded a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's high settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in the two states over the next two days.

