India News | Mayawati Slams SP over Alleged Remarks Against Brahmin Community, Demands Apology

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over alleged derogatory remarks made by party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati against the Brahmin community, saying the controversy had triggered widespread outrage and should be taken seriously by the SP leadership.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the comments made by the SP spokesperson were "indecent, unbecoming and objectionable" and had hurt the dignity and self-respect of the Brahmin community.

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"The recent indecent, unbecoming, and objectionable remarks and statements made by a prominent national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party (SP) regarding the Brahmin community have naturally sparked widespread outrage across the board, along with intense condemnation, and even after a police case has been registered as a result of this controversy, the matter shows no signs of abating. However, the SP leadership's silence on this issue--given their pursuit of narrow caste-based politics--has only made the matter more serious and allowed it to snowball considerably. The situation is also growing increasingly tense," she said.

"In any case, the affront to the dignity, honour, and self-respect of the Brahmin community caused by the SP spokesperson's irresponsible statements must be taken seriously, and the SP chief should immediately take cognisance of it, seek forgiveness from the Brahmin community, and express remorse--this would likely be the appropriate course of action," the BSP chief said.

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The BSP chief also claimed that the controversy reflected the SP's "casteist tactics and character" and asserted that the BSP had always respected all communities, including Brahmins, Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes and Muslims.

"Moreover, this latest episode also proves in the eyes of the public that the SP's casteist tactics and character--particularly its opposition to the Brahmin community, just like its stance toward Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes, the Muslim community, and others--have not changed; in fact, they have only deepened further. At the same time, the intense resentment brewing within the Brahmin community toward the current government's attitudes and behaviour regarding them is hardly a secret from anyone," Mayawati stated.

Mayawati further added, "It is, after all, well-known that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has accorded full respect and honour to the Brahmin community--just as it has to all sections of society--both within the party and in government, while also ensuring their appropriate participation at every level. In other words, the BSP does not believe in "use and throw"; rather, the interests of all sections of society have always remained secure."

https://x.com/Mayawati/status/2055149555814203887

The controversy erupted after a video went viral in which Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati was allegedly heard making objectionable remarks against Brahmins.

Following backlash over the viral clip, Bhati issued an apology and claimed that portions of his speech had been selectively edited and circulated to spread "malicious propaganda."

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against Bhati on Tuesday at Kavinagar police station following a complaint by BJP leader Dr Ajay Sharma.

According to police, the case was registered under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)