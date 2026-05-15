WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Check Download Link and Login Details
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2026 admit card today, May 15, on its official website. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam on May 24 will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password or date of birth.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2026 admit card today, May 15, on the official website for candidates appearing in the upcoming entrance examination.
Candidates registered for the WBJEE 2026 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online through WBJEE Official Website using their application number and password or date of birth. The WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 for admission to undergraduate courses including B.Tech, B.Arch and BPharm programmes offered by institutions across West Bengal. NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row.
Steps to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:
- Visit the official website at WBJEE Official Website
- Click on the “WBJEE Admit Card 2026” link in the latest news section
- Enter the application number and password or date of birth
- Verify all details carefully
- Download and print the admit card for examination day
Login Credentials Required
To access the WBJEE 2026 admit card online, candidates will need the following details:
- Application Number
- Password or Date of Birth
- Important Instructions for Candidates
The board has issued several important instructions for candidates appearing in the examination. JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Know Steps To Download.
Candidates must use their registered login credentials to download the admit card online. The examination centre allotted by the board will be treated as final and requests for changes will not be entertained. Along with the printed hall ticket, candidates must carry one valid original photo identity proof for verification purposes.
Accepted identity documents include:
- Aadhaar Card
- Voter ID
- Passport
- PAN Card
- School or College ID Card
Candidates are also advised to ensure that all information mentioned on the admit card is accurate and to keep the required documents ready before the examination day.
Admit Card Required for Entry to Examination Centre
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the WBJEE 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre. The admit card will contain important details including the allotted exam centre, reporting time, examination schedule and candidate information.
Applicants have been advised to download the admit card as soon as the link is activated and carefully verify all details mentioned on it.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).