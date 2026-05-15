WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Check Download Link and Login Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to release the WBJEE 2026 admit card today, May 15, on the official website for candidates appearing in the upcoming entrance examination.

Candidates registered for the WBJEE 2026 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online through WBJEE Official Website using their application number and password or date of birth. The WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 for admission to undergraduate courses including B.Tech, B.Arch and BPharm programmes offered by institutions across West Bengal. NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row.

Steps to Download WBJEE 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website at WBJEE Official Website

Click on the “WBJEE Admit Card 2026” link in the latest news section

Enter the application number and password or date of birth

Verify all details carefully

Download and print the admit card for examination day

Login Credentials Required

To access the WBJEE 2026 admit card online, candidates will need the following details:

Application Number

Password or Date of Birth

Important Instructions for Candidates

The board has issued several important instructions for candidates appearing in the examination. JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Know Steps To Download.

Candidates must use their registered login credentials to download the admit card online. The examination centre allotted by the board will be treated as final and requests for changes will not be entertained. Along with the printed hall ticket, candidates must carry one valid original photo identity proof for verification purposes.

Accepted identity documents include:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Passport

PAN Card

School or College ID Card

Candidates are also advised to ensure that all information mentioned on the admit card is accurate and to keep the required documents ready before the examination day.

Admit Card Required for Entry to Examination Centre

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the WBJEE 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre. The admit card will contain important details including the allotted exam centre, reporting time, examination schedule and candidate information.

Applicants have been advised to download the admit card as soon as the link is activated and carefully verify all details mentioned on it.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).