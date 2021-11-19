Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre should bring a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the winter session of Parliament.

"Farmers' sacrifice has paid off. The decision to repeal the three farm laws should have been taken much before. Still, farmers' demand for a law on MSP is pending. BSP demands that in the upcoming Parliament session the Centre should bring a law in this regard (on MSP)," Mayawati told ANI.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

