New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): An MBA student allegedly died by suicide in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said.

Police said that there was no suicide note recovered from the youth, and the exact reason behind the student taking the extreme step is not clear yet.

Also Read | Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Escapes Unhurt After ‘Nilgai’ Rams Into His SUV in Haryana.

Police got information about the incident on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, after which a police team reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Abduddin (25) and said to be a second-year MBA student who used a plastic rope for taking the extreme step.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Haryana CM, Escapes Road Mishap After His SUV Car Collides With Stray Blue Bull in Hisar.

Police are probing the exact reason behind the incident.

In a similar kind of incident in the national capital during the wee hours on Saturday, a Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van in the Civil Lines area.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Imran Mohammed, said police.

The incident took place at around 6 am on Bela Road, near Chandgi Ram Akhara.

"The deceased shot himself when the PCR driver (his colleague) CT Atul Bhati went for nature's call," the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)